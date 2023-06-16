Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Expands By 66.7%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

IP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPZYF opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77. IP Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.84) to GBX 133 ($1.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.

