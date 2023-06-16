Short Interest in New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Declines By 40.4%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,300 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 1,247,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,443.0 days.
New China Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NWWCF opened at $2.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.50. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.18.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
