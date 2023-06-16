Short Interest in Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Drops By 40.0%

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,500 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 957,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,335,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Price Performance

Shares of SIRC opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Solar Integrated Roofing has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

