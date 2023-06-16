Short Interest in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Declines By 19.6%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 13,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.00 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $209.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.15 and a 200-day moving average of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.