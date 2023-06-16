Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Drops By 18.6%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600,400 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 737,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Webjet Stock Performance

Shares of WEBJF opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Webjet has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Webjet from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

About Webjet

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Further Reading

