Short Interest in Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Rises By 50.0%

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wilmar International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $30.38 on Friday. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

Wilmar International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.7719 per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.