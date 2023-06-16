Short Interest in Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Grows By 57.0%

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 799,400 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 15th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 444.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology alerts:

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Price Performance

Shares of XJNGF stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.