Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Rises By 35.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 909,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,818.8 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.5 %

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.53. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $41.75.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,140.99% and a negative return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

