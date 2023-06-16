Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 267,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 719,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Sigma Lithium Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Company Profile
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGML)
- Can Jabil Add More All-Time Highs In 2023?
- 3 Reasons Why Google Could Be The Big Tech Stock Of The Summer
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.