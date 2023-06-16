Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Down 4.5%

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.46. Approximately 267,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 719,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $3,812,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Sigma Lithium by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at $772,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $8,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

