SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 4%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 26,375,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 42,794,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 124,223 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

