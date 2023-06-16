Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Solo Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Solo Brands Price Performance

DTC stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $504.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.39. Solo Brands has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solo Brands

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Solo Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Solo Brands will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nb Alternatives Advisers Llc sold 6,255,595 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $31,277,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 627,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solo Brands by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands

(Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.