Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.