S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 390,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $399.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $401.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.12 and a 200-day moving average of $353.64.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

