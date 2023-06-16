Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Invests $37.35 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,349,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 18.9% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock opened at $456.14 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

