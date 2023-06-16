Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 478,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,653,000. Citigroup accounts for 10.9% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on C. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Stock Performance

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

