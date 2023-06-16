Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 13.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after buying an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. 67.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.14.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

Further Reading

