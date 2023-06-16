SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 16,458 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 514.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 167,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 140,218 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.83 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $48.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

