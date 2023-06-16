SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FI opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

