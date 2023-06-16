SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 5,765 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $218.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

