SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 599,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 5,054,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3,276.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,231 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,099,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,030,000. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,702,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

DFIC stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.