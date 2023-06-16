SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 464,154 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 464,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,425,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.78% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,277,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,314,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,979,000 after buying an additional 1,086,076 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,374,000 after acquiring an additional 227,669 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

