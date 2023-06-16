SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,440,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.01. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

