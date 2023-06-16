SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $76.82 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $82.42.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.