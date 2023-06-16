SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.