SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,379,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 846,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,830,000 after acquiring an additional 45,418 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

