SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

