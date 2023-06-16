SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF makes up 1.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.47 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.