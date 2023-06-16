SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $9.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.4% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $220.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day moving average of $201.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

