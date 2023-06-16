SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $79.34. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

