SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $282.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a 200 day moving average of $239.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

