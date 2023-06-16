SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $57.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

