SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.36 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

