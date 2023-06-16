SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 16,981 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,981 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,993,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,508,000 after buying an additional 122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,650,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,389,000 after buying an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $137.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

