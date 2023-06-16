SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 19,529 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,529 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 89.5% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 51,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

IAU stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.