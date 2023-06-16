SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.30.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

