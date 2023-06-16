SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $226.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

