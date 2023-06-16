SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $20.19 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 486,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,187,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.88% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF opened at $42.05 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

