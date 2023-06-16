SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

STIP stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $102.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $97.96.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

