SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $91.24 and a 1-year high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

