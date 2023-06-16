ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 19,500 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBNY. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

Shares of ABBNY stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

