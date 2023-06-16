ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $382.63 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.79 and a twelve month high of $389.06. The company has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

