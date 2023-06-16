ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,681 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 159,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.98. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $24.44.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.