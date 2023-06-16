ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

