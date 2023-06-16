ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $826,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 538,883 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $67.79 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.49.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.