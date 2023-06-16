ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 471,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 246,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 202,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

VSGX stock opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

