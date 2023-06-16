ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $918,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $191.15 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day moving average of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.
Chubb Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.65%.
Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.
Insider Activity at Chubb
In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Chubb Profile
Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubb (CB)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.