ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

