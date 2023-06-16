ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $185.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average is $180.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.