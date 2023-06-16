ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 298.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $282.76. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.83.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

