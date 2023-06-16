ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Invests $7.16 Million in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 556,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,000. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 19.18% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $26.14 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.18.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.